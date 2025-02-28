Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chart Industries (GTLS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $2.66 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.19, the EPS surprise was -16.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chart Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog - Cryo Tank Solutions: $290.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $293.92 million.
  • Backlog - Heat Transfer Systems: $2.10 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Backlog - Specialty Products: $1.89 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Backlog - Repair, Service & Leasing: $577.10 million versus $569.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Backlog: $4.85 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Orders - Heat Transfer Systems: $536.10 million compared to the $305.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Orders - Specialty Products: $509.30 million compared to the $365.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Heat Transfer Systems: $288.80 million compared to the $304.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions: $150.20 million versus $169.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27% change.
  • Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing: $350.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $374.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Sales- Specialty Products: $316.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46%.
  • Sales- Intersegment eliminations: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$2.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -105.7%.
Shares of Chart Industries have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

