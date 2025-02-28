We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ICFI's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Quarterly earnings per share of $1.87 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and gained 11.3% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $496.3 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and increased 3.8% year over year.
ICF International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote
The company’s shares have declined 35.4% in the trailing 12 months, underperforming the 25.1% fall of its industry.
ICFI’s Segmental Revenues
Revenues from government clients decreased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $363.1 million, below our estimate of $375.2 million. The U.S. state and local government revenues of $75.5 million, representing 15.2% of total revenues, lagged our prediction of $78 million and declined 1.1% year over year.
International government revenues reached $30.0 million, representing 6% of the total revenues, beating our anticipated $23.4 million. It increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
U.S. federal government revenues of $257.7 million contributed 51.9% to the total revenues, lagged our estimate of $273.9 million, but increased 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Commercial revenues, representing 26.8% of the total revenues, amounted to $133.2 million, outpacing our expectation of $119 million, up 21.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Operating Performance of ICFI
Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% year over year to 58.2 million. The current adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.2% increased 30 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
ICFI’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
ICF International exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5 billion compared with $6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $4.1 billion, down from $4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
ICFI generated $172 million in cash from operating activities. CapEx was $76.4 million.
2025 Guidance by ICFI
For the first quarter of 2025, ICFI expects revenues in the band of $480- $500 million. The midpoint ($490 million) of the revised guided range is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531 million.
GAAP EPS is anticipated between $1.35 and $1.45 per share and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.70-$1.80 per share, similar to results in the first quarter of 2024. The midpoint ($1.75) of the revised guided range is slightly below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 per share.
Currently, ICF International carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshot
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.