Veeva Systems (VEEV) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $224.14, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.63%.
Shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry have depreciated by 6.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.58, marking a 14.49% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $698.28 million, indicating a 10.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Veeva Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Veeva Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.75. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.75 of its industry.
Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Info Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.