ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $20.22, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 12.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.47, up 382.11% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.09 billion, indicating a 73.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.72, which means ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, ZIM's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
