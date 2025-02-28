We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Air Industries (AIRI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) standing at $4.11, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had lost 4.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Air Industries in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 66.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14 million, reflecting a 3.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Air Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.