Superior Group (SGC) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Superior Group (SGC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.29, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.
The uniform maker's shares have seen a decrease of 9.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Superior Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 11, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 18.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $146.16 million, reflecting a 0.73% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Superior Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.1.
We can also see that SGC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.