We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of BJ's (BJ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, reflecting a decline of 20.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.35 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BJ's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net sales' will reach $5.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Membership fee income' at $114.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Warehouse Club' reaching 254. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 244 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gas Stations' will reach 188. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 175 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BJ's here>>>
Shares of BJ's have experienced a change of +2.2% in the past month compared to the -1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BJ is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>