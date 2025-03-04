We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Avino Silver (ASM - Free Report) ending at $1.23, denoting a -0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.2% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Avino Silver will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 50% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.2 million, up 37.27% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Avino Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Avino Silver is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Avino Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.38 of its industry.
The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.