Olaplex (OLPX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX - Free Report) reported $100.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.


