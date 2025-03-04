Back to top

Target (TGT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Target (TGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $30.92 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.41, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1.5% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,978 versus 1,981 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Retail Square Feet - Total: 248.28 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 249.08 Msq ft.
  • Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change: -0.5% compared to the -0.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 195.05 Msq ft compared to the 195.82 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change: 8.7% versus 7.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft: 48.82 Msq ft compared to the 48.92 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft: 146 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 147.
  • Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 1,559 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,561.
  • Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft: 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274.
  • Total Revenue- Sales: $30.43 billion compared to the $30.34 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Other revenue: $487 million versus $475.17 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
Shares of Target have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

