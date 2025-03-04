We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for February 2025
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for February 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 12.6 million in February 2025, reflecting a 14% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in February was higher than the January reading of 12.4 million.
The February load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 91% reported in January 2025.
Notably, RYAAY operated more than 71,360 flights in February 2025. This marks an improvement from the prior month wherein growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 Boeing (BA - Free Report) delayed deliveries.
Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair following the end of the pandemic and normalization of economic activities. With travel bookings rising across the industry, passenger revenues at Ryanair are also rising. Because of this air-travel demand strength, RYAAY's traffic grew 9% in fiscal 2024. During the first nine months of fiscal 2025, traffic grew 9% year over year despite multiple Boeing delivery delays.
Given this encouraging backdrop, Ryanair expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers, subject to no further adverse news on Boeing delivery delays. This marks an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198-200 million passengers (+8%).
RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Currently, RYAAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
RYAAY shares have gained 10.8% so far this year, outperforming 9.1% growth of the airline transportation industry.
YTD RYAAY Stock Price Comparison
