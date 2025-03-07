We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.43, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Siga Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.4 of its industry.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
