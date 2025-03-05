We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
KB Home (KBH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.74, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.
The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 8.51% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of KB Home in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.58, reflecting a 10.23% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.5 billion, indicating a 2.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.42 per share and a revenue of $7.21 billion, signifying shifts of -0.36% and +3.98%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for KB Home. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, KB Home boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, KB Home is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.84, so one might conclude that KB Home is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that KBH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KBH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 227, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
