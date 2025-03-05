Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 5, 2025

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Target Corp.’s ((TGT - Free Report) ) shares tanked 3% after the company provided a cautious guideline for first-quarter fiscal 2025 on concerns of Trump’s tariffs.
  • Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. ((BBY - Free Report) ) plunged 13.3% following the company’s disappointing guidance for first-quarter fiscal 2026 on concerns of Trump’s tariffs.
  • AutoZone Inc.’s ((AZO - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $28.29, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.16.
  • Shares of Nordstrom Inc. ((JWN - Free Report) ) rose 0.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Target Corporation (TGT) - free report >>

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - free report >>

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) - free report >>

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - free report >>

Published in

retail