New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC - Free Report) is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW - Free Report) is a provider of offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR - Free Report) is an asset management services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

