L.B. Foster's Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q4
L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 2 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 4 cents per share a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was earnings of 29 cents per share.
The company logged revenues of $128.2 million for the quarter, down around 5% year over year. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.2 million. Sales fell on lower volumes in the Steel Products business unit, including the impact from the discontinued bridge grid deck product line.
New orders were roughly $107.2 million in the reported quarter, up around 2% year over year, driven by strong orders in the protective pipe coatings business.
FSTR’s Segment Highlights
Sales from the Rail, Technologies, and Services segment rose 14% year over year in the reported quarter to $79.2 million. The upside was driven by increased sales volumes in the Rail Products business unit.
Infrastructure Solutions segment sales were $49 million, down roughly 25% year over year. The decline was due to lower sales in steel products, impacted by soft end-market conditions.
FSTR’s FY24 Results
Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2024 were $3.89 per share, up from 13 cents a year ago. Sales fell around 2% year over year to roughly $530.8 million. The decline in sales was mainly due to divestitures and product line exits.
L.B. Foster’s Financials
L.B. Foster ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of around $2.5 million, down around 4% year over year . Long-term debt was roughly $46.8 million, down roughly 15% from the prior year.
Cash flow from operations was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter.
FSTR’s Outlook
FSTR sees adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42-$48 million for 2025. It expects 2025 net sales in the band of $540-$580 million.
Free cash flow is projected in the range of between $20 million and $30 million for the year. Capital expenditures are expected to account for roughly 2% of sales.
FSTR’s board has authorized a new $40 million share repurchase program. The new authorization replaces the earlier $15 million share buyback authorization, which expired at the end of February 2025.
FSTR Stock’s Price Performance
L.B. Foster’s shares are down 16% year to date compared with the Zacks Steel Producers industry’s 12.2% rise.
FSTR’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
FSTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
FSTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Denison Mines Corp. (DNN - Free Report) , Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY - Free Report) and Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
