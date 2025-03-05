We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why You Must Add DRS Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) , with a robust backlog, rising earnings estimates, efficient debt management and strong liquidity, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
DRS’ Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.9% to $1.09 per share in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leonardo DRS’ total revenues for 2025 stands at $3.5 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 8.4%.
The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is 21.2%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.82% in the last four quarters.
Debt Position of DRS
Currently, Leonardo DRS’ total debt to capital is 12.92%, much better than the industry’s average of 53.99%.
DRS’ Liquidity
The company’s current ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.94, higher than the industry’s average of 1.42. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Leonardo DRS’ ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.
DRS’ Rising Backlog
DRS’ total backlog as of Dec. 31, 2024 increased 9.8% to $8.51 billion from the year-ago reported figure. Higher demand in airborne, naval and dismounted soldier sensing programs, as well as naval and land-based computing efforts within its Advanced Sensing and Computing segment, was the primary driver of the rise in the backlog.
DRS Stock Price Performance
In the past year, DRS shares have rallied 28.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 26%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG - Free Report) , Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) and FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
TransDigm Group’s earnings growth rate is pegged at 13.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for fiscal 2025 stands at $8.87 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.7%.
Mercury Systems’ long-term earnings growth rate is 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRCY’s fiscal 2025 sales is pegged at $881.1 million, which implies an improvement of 5.5% from the fiscal 2024 reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s 2025 EPS stands at $6.23 per share, which indicates growth of 2,046.9% from the previous year’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s total revenues for 2025 is pegged at $2.06 billion, which implies growth of 19% from the 2024 reported figure.