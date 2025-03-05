Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Foot Locker (FL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.25 billion, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +17.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 2.6% versus 2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker: 369 compared to the 377 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Footaction: 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.
  • Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP): 2,410 compared to the 2,421 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross square footage - Total: 12,751 Ksq ft versus 12,759.37 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Champs Sports: 383 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 372.
  • Gross square footage - WSS: 1,895 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,887.61 Ksq ft.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 677 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 676.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe: 608 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 620.
  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada: 84 versus 84 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales: $2.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion.
  • Licensing revenue: $5 million compared to the $3.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Foot Locker have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

