Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About REV Group (REVG) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2025, REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported revenue of $525.1 million, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.5 million, representing a surprise of +5.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Recreation Vehicles: $155 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $146.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Vehicles: $370.20 million compared to the $349.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: -$0.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation Vehicles: $9.20 million compared to the $8.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Vehicles: $35.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.43 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$7.60 million compared to the -$7.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of REV Group have returned -19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

