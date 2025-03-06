Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 27.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue by end market- Data center: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure: $105.80 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $97.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.8%.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial: $85.70 million compared to the $86.63 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Consumer: $88.70 million versus $82.37 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.4% change.
  • Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking: $171.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $172.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.3%.
Shares of Marvell have returned -19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

