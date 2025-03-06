We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.90, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.46%.
The server technology company's stock has climbed by 34.22% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.59, indicating a 11.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.34 billion, up 38.58% from the year-ago period.
SMCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $23.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.36% and +58.89%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Super Micro Computer. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.29% lower. Super Micro Computer presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.82.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.