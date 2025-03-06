Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sight Sciences (SGHT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.07 million, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.23, compared to -$0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was -15.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sight Sciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Dry Eye: $0.30 million versus $0.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -81% change.
  • Revenue- Surgical Glaucoma: $18.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
  • Gross Profit - Dry Eye: $0.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.02 million.
  • Gross Profit - Surgical Glaucoma: $16.41 million compared to the $16.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sight Sciences have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

