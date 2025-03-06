We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) reached $21.69, with a +1.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.46%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 9.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $275 million, up 4363.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.81 per share and a revenue of $1.15 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.07% and +364.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.72% higher. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.63 of its industry.
One should further note that NLY currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as trading concluded yesterday.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.