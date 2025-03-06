We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Moves 1.12%: What You Should Know
Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.46%.
Shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy have appreciated by 10.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.16% lower. Right now, Adecoagro possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Adecoagro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.42, so one might conclude that Adecoagro is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.