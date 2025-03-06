Back to top

Descartes Systems (DSGX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Descartes Systems (DSGX - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.5 million, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Descartes Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Services: $156.50 million compared to the $152.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- License: $0.30 million compared to the $1.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $10.70 million compared to the $12.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
Shares of Descartes Systems have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

