Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 6, 2025

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ((HII - Free Report) ) jumped 12.4% after Donald Trump pledged to create a White House office for shipbuilding and implement tax incentives to boost the industry.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. ((DLTR - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.2% after the company announced Stewart Glendinning as its next chief financial officer, effective March 30.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S ((NVO - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.8% after the company announced plans to lower the price of its weight loss drug, Wegovy, through a direct-to-consumer online pharmacy.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. ((FL - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - free report >>

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) - free report >>

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - free report >>

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace medical retail