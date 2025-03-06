Gilat Wins $6M Defense Contract in Asia-Pacific, Stock Soars 14%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) recently announced a new $6 million contract for its SkyEdge II-c satellite communications platform. The deal, awarded by a military organization in the Asia-Pacific region, solidifies Gilat’s market position in delivering highly secure, resilient and advanced satellite communications solutions for mission-critical defense operations. The contract highlights Gilat’s expanding footprint in the defense sector as the company continues to provide robust SATCOM solutions that enable military forces to operate efficiently across the diverse and challenging backdrop. The new order, scheduled for delivery over the next three months, is likely to support both fixed and mobile sites, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity for demanding military operations. It also features robust air interface cybersecurity to protect sensitive defense operations. Following the deal announcement, GILT’s shares jumped 13.64% in trading and closed at $7.58 on March 5. GILT Focuses on the Emerging Defense SATCOM Market
The global defense SATCOM market is expected to grow as military forces adopt next-generation satellite communication technologies. With its deep expertise in satellite networking and a commitment to support global defense organizations, Gilat is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand. The company’s continued investment in secure, efficient and resilient SATCOM technologies will enable it to expand its presence in the global military market.
In February 2025, GILT announced the formation of its new Defense Division to address the increasing demand for secure government and military SATCOM solutions. Gilat Defense unifies the expertise of Gilat, Gilat DataPath and Gilat Wavestream under one umbrella to deliver end-to-end, mission-critical SATCOM solutions for military, homeland security and government agencies. Gilat Defense will make its official debut at Satellite 2025 in Washington, DC, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore its latest innovations. In January 2025, GILT announced that its wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, secured contracts exceeding $5 million. These deals, awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and various international defense forces, involve DKET terminals and Field Service Representative (FSR) support. The projects will be executed worldwide over the next 12 months.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s net sales reached $78.1 million, up 3% from a year ago, driven by steady traction in the defense and in-flight connectivity (IFC) sectors, with a higher volume of orders and awards. Witnessing the growth trajectory, management projects 2025 revenues between $415 million and $455 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $47 million to $53 million.
As part of its growth strategy, Gilat has restructured its organization into three primary divisions effective Jan. 1, 2025. It will present financial results under three categories - Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru. The new structure improves focus on key markets and gives investors better insight into Gilat’s business and growth opportunities. Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 72.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks
Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 37.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) and Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) . IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%. Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.
