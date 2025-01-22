Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) recently announced that its wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, has secured contracts exceeding $5 million. These deals, awarded by the US Department of Defense (“DoD”) and various international defense forces, involve DKET terminals and Field Service Representative (FSR) support. The projects will be executed worldwide over the next 12 months.
Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 49.1% in the past six months compared with the
industry's growth of 29.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Image: Bigstock
Gilat Wins More Than $5M Deals to Boost Defense Forces' Connectivity
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT - Free Report) recently announced that its wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, has secured contracts exceeding $5 million. These deals, awarded by the US Department of Defense (“DoD”) and various international defense forces, involve DKET terminals and Field Service Representative (FSR) support. The projects will be executed worldwide over the next 12 months.
Gilat DataPath provides technical and field services to meet the tough connectivity needs of military and defense users in challenging conditions. The orders include extensions of existing contracts and new agreements with different agencies and partners, showing the strong trust in Gilat DataPath’s reliable, high-quality support. Gilat DataPath continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner for defense organizations by delivering dependable solutions and services that ensure mission-critical systems operate seamlessly.
Gilat DataPath highlighted that by “working closely with national and international Defense organizations,” it ensures that its equipment is effectively deployed and maintained on-site, enabling reliable communication whenever and wherever needed.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Price and Consensus
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Quote
Based in Petah Tikva, Israel, GILT is a top provider of satellite-based broadband services, including designing and manufacturing advanced equipment and innovative technology. Gilat’s solutions support a range of applications, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise services, in-flight connectivity (IFC), maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting high service standards. Strength in the defense sector also bodes well for Gilat as demand for defense SATCOM solutions grows due to NGSO expansion and geopolitical events.
Gilat’s relentless focus on providing dependable, high-quality solutions is cushioning its top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, Gilat’s revenues soared 17% year over year to $74.6 million, driven by acquisitions and strong demand for defense and IFC solutions. On Jan. 15, 2025, Gilat teamed up with Hispasat, playing a crucial role in Southern Linc’s disaster recovery operations. Categorized as a once-in-a-century event, Hurricane Helene brought widespread destruction to Southern Linc’s Georgia service territory.
On Jan. 13, 2025, Gilat secured orders worth more than $3 million from prominent service providers for its state-of-the-art Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) designed to support Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. On Jan. 6, 2025, the company received $9 million in orders from key satellite operators for its SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c communication platforms, with delivery planned for the next year. Top satellite operators rely on Gilat's SkyEdge technology for smooth connectivity across satellite constellations, supporting applications like maritime, cellular backhaul and enterprise solutions.
Also, GILT settled the Stellar Blu Solutions buyout, which is a premium provider of advanced SATCOM terminal solutions and is expected to enhance its IFC portfolio. Gilat anticipates Stellar Blu will generate $120-$150 million in revenues in 2025, driven by a strong backlog. The acquisition is expected to boost non-GAAP results, and once Stellar Blu hits full manufacturing capacity in late 2025, its EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 10%.
Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 49.1% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 29.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
