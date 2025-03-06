Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exploring Analyst Estimates for Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts expect Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $648.47 million, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Korn/Ferry metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Revenue- Total executive search' will reach $197.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee revenue' should come in at $648.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fee Revenue- Digital' of $88.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fee Revenue- Consulting' will likely reach $151.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

View all Key Company Metrics for Korn/Ferry here>>>

Shares of Korn/Ferry have experienced a change of -6.8% in the past month compared to the -4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KFY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Korn/Ferry International (KFY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview