Compared to Estimates, BJ's (BJ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) reported $5.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BJ's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales: 4.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Warehouse Club: 252 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 254.
  • Comparable club sales: 4% versus 2.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gas Stations: 188 versus 188 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $5.16 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
  • Revenues- Membership fee income: $116.99 million compared to the $114.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
Shares of BJ's have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

