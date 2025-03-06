Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Macy's (M) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Macy's (M - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.77 billion, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.77 billion, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Macy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Owned basis - YoY change (Domestic retail): -1.1% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales: $7.77 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Net Sales- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net: $175 million compared to the $144.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Other Revenue: $239 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $210.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • Net Sales- Other Revenue- Macy's Media Network revenue, net: $64 million compared to the $67.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Macy's here>>>

Shares of Macy's have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

