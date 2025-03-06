We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Global Water Resources Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Global Water Resources (GWRS - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents by 33.33%. The earnings also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 7 cents per share by 42.9%.
Full-year 2024 earnings per share were 26 cents. The figure was flat year over year.
GWRS’ Total Revenues
Fourth-quarter operating revenues totaled $13.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million by 4.3%. The top line also increased 10% from $12 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Full-year revenues amounted to $52.7 million, down 0.6% from last year’s $53.03 million.
GWRS’s Operational Update
Total operating expenses in 2024 were $43.3 million, up 6.4% from the 2023 level. Operation & maintenance and General & administrative expenses increased from the year-ago level, resulting in a rise in operating expenses.
GWRS’ 2024 operating income was $9.36 million, down 23.8% from $12.86 million reported in 2023.
Net interest expenses in 2024 were nearly $6.1 million, up 24.9% from the 2023 level.
In 2024, the company added new customers. Total active service connections were 64,520, up 4.4% from the 2023-end level.
GWRS’ Financial Update
As of Dec. 31, 2024, GWRS had cash and cash equivalents of $9.04 million compared with $3.08 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, its net long-term debt totaled $118.5 million compared with $101.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 was nearly $21.8 million compared with $25.4 million in 2023.
GWRS’ Zacks Rank
