Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Global Water Resources Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Global Water Resources (GWRS - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents by 33.33%. The earnings also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 7 cents per share by 42.9%.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Full-year 2024 earnings per share were 26 cents. The figure was flat year over year.

GWRS’ Total Revenues

Fourth-quarter operating revenues totaled $13.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million by 4.3%. The top line also increased 10% from $12 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Full-year revenues amounted to $52.7 million, down 0.6% from last year’s $53.03 million.

Global Water Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Water Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote

GWRS’s Operational Update

Total operating expenses in 2024 were $43.3 million, up 6.4% from the 2023 level. Operation & maintenance and General & administrative expenses increased from the year-ago level, resulting in a rise in operating expenses.

GWRS’ 2024 operating income was $9.36 million, down 23.8% from $12.86 million reported in 2023.

Net interest expenses in 2024 were nearly $6.1 million, up 24.9% from the 2023 level.

In 2024, the company added new customers. Total active service connections were 64,520, up 4.4% from the 2023-end level.

GWRS’ Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2024, GWRS had cash and cash equivalents of $9.04 million compared with $3.08 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, its net long-term debt totaled $118.5 million compared with $101.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 was nearly $21.8 million compared with $25.4 million in 2023.

GWRS’ Zacks Rank

Global Water Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 7.9%. The bottom line improved 38.6% from the year-ago quarter's 88 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share moved up 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

American States Water (AWR - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 69 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 15%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an EPS of 55 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share moved up 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) delivered a fourth-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 67 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 1.5%. EPS improved 34% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share reflects year-over-year growth of 7.61% and 5.55%, respectively.

 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) - free report >>

American States Water Company (AWR) - free report >>

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) - free report >>

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings