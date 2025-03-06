We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Thor Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) reported a loss of 1 cent per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Jan. 31, 2025), in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 7 cents. The company reported earnings of 40 cents per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company registered revenues of $2.02 billion for the fiscal second quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion. The top line, however, declined 8.6% year over year.
Segmental Results
North American Towable RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $828.3 million, up 13.3% year over year due to an increase in unit shipments. The figure also beat our estimate of $624 million.
Gross profit totaled $91.6 million, up 70% year over year. The pretax income totaled $28.2 million, up from $661,000 recorded in the year-ago period, primarily due to an increase in net sales and net favorable impacts of reduced sales discounting and cost-saving initiatives. The unit’s total backlog was $1.07 billion at the quarter's end, up from $836.2 million as of Jan. 31, 2024.
North American Motorized RVs: Revenues from the segment totaled $446.3 million, which fell 21.8% year over year, owing to a decrease in unit shipments. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of $405.6 million.
Gross profit totaled $34.7 million, down 42.8% year over year due to a decrease in net sales. Consequently, pretax profit came in at $4.3 million, down 83.8% from the year-ago period. The segment’s backlog was $1.12 billion, up from $1.07 billion as of Jan. 31, 2024.
European RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $612.5 million, down 21.7% from the year-ago period due to a decline in unit shipments. The figure also missed our estimate of $827.5 million.
Gross profit of $80.9 million fell 32.2% year over year. The segment reported a pretax income of $2.2 million, lower than the year-ago pretax income of $38 million. The backlog of the segment was $1.64 billion, which declined from $2.75 billion recorded as of Jan. 31, 2024.
Financials
As of Jan. 31, 2025, Thor had cash and cash equivalents of $373.8 million and long-term debt of $1 billion.
The company reported an operating cash inflow of $30.8 million compared with an operating cash outflow of $103.9 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
Thor Updates Fiscal 2025 Guidance
Thor now projects its fiscal 2025 consolidated net sales in the range of $9-$9.5 billion, down from the previously estimated range of $9-$9.8 billion. The consolidated gross profit margin is expected in the band of 13.8-14.5%, down from the previously estimated range of 14.7-15.2%. EPS is expected in the range of $3.30-$4, down from the previous guidance of $4-$5.
THO’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Thor carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY - Free Report) , Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) and Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 66.62% and 149.31%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 15 cents and 38 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 70.21%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 10 cents each in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 2.61%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 91 cents and $1.06, respectively, in the past 30 days.