Comcast (CMCSA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) standing at $36.27, reflecting a +2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.
The cable provider's shares have seen an increase of 4.77% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, down 2.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.86 billion, down 0.66% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.35 per share and a revenue of $122.86 billion, signifying shifts of +0.46% and -0.7%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% decrease. Comcast presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.17, which means Comcast is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Cable Television industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.