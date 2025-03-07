We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Costco (COST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Costco (COST - Free Report) reported $63.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $4.02 for the same period compares to $3.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.09, the EPS surprise was -1.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Costco here>>>
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Total Company: 9.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.
- Comparable sales - Total Company: 6.8% versus 5.6% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Number of warehouses - Total worldwide: 897 compared to the 903 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Comparable sales - U.S. 8.3% compared to the 6% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - U.S. 8.6% versus 6.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Canada: 10.5% versus 6.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Other International: 10.3% compared to the 7% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Comparable sales - Canada: 4.6% versus 6.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico: 617 versus 620 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Comparable sales - Other International: 1.7% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Membership fees: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Net Sales: $62.53 billion compared to the $62.08 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
Shares of Costco have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.