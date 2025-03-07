We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
3 Stocks Breaking Out Right Now
Welcome to Episode #436 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is going solo to look at stocks that are bucking the bearish trend on Wall Street. Instead, these three stocks are touching new all-time highs.
They aren’t technology stocks, although one is in the rare group of trillion-dollar market cap companies along with the Magnificent 7 stocks.
These are mostly “old economy” type companies in paints, railroads, energy, insurance, and big cap pharmaceuticals.
3 Stocks Breaking Out Right Now
1. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report)
Berkshire Hathaway is involved in just about every type of business you can think of. It also has a large equity portfolio which owns some Mag 7 stocks like Amazon and Apple.
Investors are hiding out in Berkshire Hathaway in 2025. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up 9.3% year-to-date and is in the green over the last month. The stock has busted out to new all-time highs this year.
Berkshire Hathaway is not a cheap stock. It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.5. A P/E under 15 is often considered a “value” stock.
Even Warren Buffett is staying out of it as Berkshire Hathaway did not repurchase any shares with its cash last quarter.
Is Berkshire Hathaway the ultimate defensive play in 2025?
2. Aon plc (AON - Free Report)
Aon is a global professional services firm with commercial risk, reinsurance, and wealth solutions, among others. Earnings are expected to rise 10.3% in 2025.
Shares of Aon have been hitting new all-time highs the past 2 weeks even as the tariffs have roiled the markets. Aon is up 11.8% year-to-date.
Aon is trading with a forward P/E of 23.5. It also pays a dividend, yielding 0.7%.
Should Aon be on your short list for 2025?
3. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report)
AbbVie is a big cap pharmaceutical company which had one of the blockbuster drugs, Humira, over the last decade. But Humira recently went off patent. AbbVie has been trying to replace the revenue. Has it succeeded?
AbbVie has Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and Botox in its product line up now. Earnings are expected to rise 21.6% in 2025.
Shares of AbbVie were hitting new highs this week while the tariffs were rocking the stock market. AbbVie is up 18% year-to-date. Yet it’s still attractively priced. AbbVie has a forward P/E of 17.2.
AbbVie also pays a dividend, yielding 3.1%.
Should investors hide out in AbbVie in 2025?
What Else Do You Need to Know About Stocks Breaking Out?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ABBV in her personal portfolio and in Zacks Value Investor and shares of AON in the Insider Trader portfolio.]