Sunoco LP (SUN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.27 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to -$1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38, the EPS surprise was -68.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunoco LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Motor fuel gallons sold: 2,151 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,169.33 Mgal.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Fuel Distribution: $192 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.33 million.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Terminals: $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.92 million.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Pipeline Systems: $188 million compared to the $115.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sunoco LP have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

