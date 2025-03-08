We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
Cameco (CCJ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest market close, Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) reached $41.83, with a -0.71% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium producer had lost 13.49% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Cameco will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 160% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $2.63 billion, representing changes of +130.61% and +15.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cameco. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.6% downward. Cameco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Cameco is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.28. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.94 for its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
