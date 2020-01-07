New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) manufactures wood products and distributes building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) is an exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) is an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Ducommun Incorporated (DCO - Free Report) is a company that engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
