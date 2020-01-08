Back to top
Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.7% Higher
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.68 –$2.75 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Acorda Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
