Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) is a company that operates a chain of retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) is a company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) isa company that manufactures and distributes various farming equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) is a company that provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th
