Company News for Jan 16, 2020

  • BlackRock Inc.’s (BLK - Free Report) shares gained 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $8.34, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.67.
  • Alcoa Corp. (AA - Free Report) dropped 0.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted loss per share of $0.31, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.22.
  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH - Free Report) advanced 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $3.90, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS - Free Report) lost 0.2% after posting adjusted earnings per share of $4.69, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20.

