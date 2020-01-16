Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ACM Research (ACMR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
ACM Research is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 19.05% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ACMR has returned 90.51% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 4.37%. This shows that ACM Research is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, ACMR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.44% this year, meaning that ACMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACMR as it looks to continue its solid performance.
Is ACM Research (ACMR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
