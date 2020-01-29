Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arconic Inc. (ARNC - Free Report) engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) is a technology solutions company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.
Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) operates as a direct banking and payment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
IMAX Corporation (IMAX - Free Report) operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 29th
