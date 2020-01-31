Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
United Technologies Corporation (UTX - Free Report) provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT - Free Report) operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW - Free Report) a third-party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Inogen, Inc. (INGN - Free Report) a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
