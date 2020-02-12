Back to top

Company News for Feb 12, 2020

  • Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) rose 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.18 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16
  • Shares of The Western Union Company (WU - Free Report) dropped 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.38 per share that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43
  • Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) plunged 12.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.19 per share that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45
  • Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) rose 6.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.31 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15

