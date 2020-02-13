Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Atlantica Yield plc (AY - Free Report) acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 30 days.
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th
