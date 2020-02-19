New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG - Free Report) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
Atlantica Yield plc (AY - Free Report) is the owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) is a provider of marine transportation services in Greece. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL - Free Report) is the owner and manager of a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
