Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 24, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Deere & Co.’s (DE - Free Report) shares rallied 7% after the company reported first quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.
  • Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC - Free Report) surged 3.7% after the company posted fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
  • Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW - Free Report) shares gained 2.5% after posting fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK - Free Report) plunged 15.3% after reporting fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) - free report >>

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) - free report >>

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials industrial-products reit utilities