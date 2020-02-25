New Strong Sell Stocks for February 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) operates as a bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) is a designer of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.
CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR - Free Report) delivers high-performance data center and interconnection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
